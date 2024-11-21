U.S. Airmen assigned to the 16th Airlift Squadron, alongside joint, mission, and allied partners, strengthen their interoperability by participating in Battalion Mass Tactical Week at Pope Army Airfield, Nov. 17-22. BMTW is a large-scale, multi-day exercise that enhances readiness, interoperability, and mission capabilities while refining the skills needed to execute complex airborne operations crucial for ensuring global response readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2024 17:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|944909
|VIRIN:
|241122-F-XY111-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110703629
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 16th AS displays airlift power during BMTW, by SrA Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.