    CRUZEX 2024, B-Roll

    NATAL, BRAZIL

    11.09.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog 

    Air Forces Southern

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Nathan "Spear" Fisher, an exchange instructor pilot for the Fuerza Aérea De Chile, participates in CRUZEX 2024 at Natal Air Force Base, Brazil, Nov. 9, 2024. The exchange positions held by United States Air Force members are few are far between, but the impact they have on partnership, regional security and bridging our cultures is monumental. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2024
    Date Posted: 11.25.2024 17:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944905
    VIRIN: 241109-F-ZB805-9397
    Filename: DOD_110703536
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: NATAL, BR

    TAGS

    interoperability
    SOUTHCOM
    Brazil
    AFSOUTH
    air combat exercise
    CRUZEX2024

