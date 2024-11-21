CRUZEX 2024, B-Roll

U.S. Air Force Maj. Nathan "Spear" Fisher, an exchange instructor pilot for the Fuerza Aérea De Chile, participates in CRUZEX 2024 at Natal Air Force Base, Brazil, Nov. 9, 2024. The exchange positions held by United States Air Force members are few are far between, but the impact they have on partnership, regional security and bridging our cultures is monumental. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)
