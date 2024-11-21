Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Homeward Bound

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Armed Forces members participate in a Thanksgiving video at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Nov. 25, 2024. Operation Homeward Bound represents a demonstration of military strength, solidarity, support, sacrifice, and appreciation for service members and veterans across the globe. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)

    This work, Operation Homeward Bound, by A1C Michelle Ferrari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

