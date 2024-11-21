Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Golf Company Land Navigation

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2024

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, complete the Land Navigation Course during Basic Warrior Training aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Nov. 20, 2024. Land Navigation tests recruits on their knowledge and ability to use a compass and topographical map. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Kuhn)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 11.25.2024 15:25
    TAGS

    recruit
    basic warrior training
    land navigation
    golf company
    land nav

