Recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, complete the Land Navigation Course during Basic Warrior Training aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Nov. 20, 2024. Land Navigation tests recruits on their knowledge and ability to use a compass and topographical map. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Kuhn)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2024 15:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|944897
|VIRIN:
|241120-M-CK011-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110703401
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Golf Company Land Navigation, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.