Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Beloit (LCS29) Commissioning

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2024

    Video by Andrew Miller and Daniel Zaborowski

    Navy Production Division - Defense Media Activity

    The US Navy commissioned USS Beloit (LCS29) on November 23rd in Milwaukee, WI.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.23.2024
    Date Posted: 11.25.2024 15:17
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 944895
    Filename: DOD_110703344
    Length: 01:08:57
    Location: MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Beloit (LCS29) Commissioning, by Andrew Miller and Daniel Zaborowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    commissioning
    USS Beloit
    LCS 29
    Navy Production Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download