    Maj. Gen. Ryder INDOPACOM PSA

    VIENTIANE, LAO PEOPLE'S DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC

    11.20.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Pentagon Press Secretary U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, delivers a Public Service Announcement during the ASEAN Defense Ministers Meeting-Plus, at Vientiane, Lao PDR, Nov. 20, 2024. (DoD video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 11.25.2024 15:13
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 944894
    VIRIN: 241120-F-VS137-2734
    Filename: DOD_110703315
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: VIENTIANE, LA

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Ryder INDOPACOM PSA, by SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pentagon
    PSA
    Laos
    ADMM-Plus
    ASEAN Defense Ministers Meeting-Plus
    Gen. Pat Ryder

