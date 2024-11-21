Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    QuEST - Creation of Flexible Memory

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.19.2024

    Video by Kevin D Schmidt 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Description: In this edition of QuEST, we will continue our discussion on the creation of flexible memory with the structure of qualia.

    Key Moments and Questions in the video include:
    Dependency Relations
    Why qualia are created
    Patient H.M.
    Declarative to nondeclarative
    Representations of memory for autonomous systems
    Computational modeling
    Meaning making, sense making - semiosis
    Information integration
    Non-conscious memory
    Two memory systems - Sys 1 and Sys 2
    Inhibition
    Executive functions
    Intuitive cognition 80% to 85% in decision making
    Clarity on inhibition
    Longitudinal burst design
    Implicit memory
    Inhibition
    Explicit memory
    Working memory
    Processing speed
    Vigilance
    Last Week Today
    Language models
    Retrieval induced forgetting
    Cognitive structures interdependent
    Mock bands
    Memory athletes

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.25.2024 14:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 944888
    VIRIN: 240119-F-BA826-6065
    Filename: DOD_110703184
    Length: 01:00:07
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, QuEST - Creation of Flexible Memory, by Kevin D Schmidt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    quest
    AFRL
    Artificial Intelligence
    ACT3

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download