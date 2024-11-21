QuEST - Creation of Flexible Memory

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Description: In this edition of QuEST, we will continue our discussion on the creation of flexible memory with the structure of qualia.



Key Moments and Questions in the video include:

Dependency Relations

Why qualia are created

Patient H.M.

Declarative to nondeclarative

Representations of memory for autonomous systems

Computational modeling

Meaning making, sense making - semiosis

Information integration

Non-conscious memory

Two memory systems - Sys 1 and Sys 2

Inhibition

Executive functions

Intuitive cognition 80% to 85% in decision making

Clarity on inhibition

Longitudinal burst design

Implicit memory

Inhibition

Explicit memory

Working memory

Processing speed

Vigilance

Last Week Today

Language models

Retrieval induced forgetting

Cognitive structures interdependent

Mock bands

Memory athletes