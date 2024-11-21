What is SERE Selection

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/944882" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A video showcasing the 3-week Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape (SERE) Selection. Including all that the students are tested on and what they must accomplish to move on to the next stage in their pipeline. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant David Phaff)