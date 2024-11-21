Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What is SERE Selection

    LACKLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. David Phaff 

    336th Training Support Squadron

    A video showcasing the 3-week Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape (SERE) Selection. Including all that the students are tested on and what they must accomplish to move on to the next stage in their pipeline. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant David Phaff)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 11.25.2024 14:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 944882
    VIRIN: 241008-F-XO639-5329
    Filename: DOD_110703059
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: LACKLAND, TEXAS, US

    This work, What is SERE Selection, by SSgt David Phaff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SERE
    Special warfare
    Selection
    Joint base Lackland

