What is SERE Selection

A video showcasing the 3-week Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape (SERE) Selection. Including all that the students are tested on and what they must accomplish to move on to the next stage in their pipeline. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant David Phaff)
|10.08.2024
Date Posted: 11.25.2024
|Video Productions
|944882
|241008-F-XO639-5329
|DOD_110703059
|00:02:22
Location: Lackland, Texas, US
Video by SSgt David Phaff
