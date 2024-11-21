Air Force District of Washington All Call

Maj. Gen. Daniel A. DeVoe, commander, Air Force District of Washington, speaks to Defense Media Activity Airmen at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, Nov, 22, 2024. In his first-ever visit, DeVoe focused on how the AFDW command team supports DMA and additional geographically separated units around the globe.
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2024 14:09
|Category:
|Briefings
|Length:
|01:13:00
|Location:
|US
