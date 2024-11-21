Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force District of Washington All Call

    UNITED STATES

    11.25.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Media Activity

    Maj. Gen. Daniel A. DeVoe, commander, Air Force District of Washington, speaks to Defense Media Activity Airmen at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, Nov, 22, 2024. In his first-ever visit, DeVoe focused on how the AFDW command team supports DMA and additional geographically separated units around the globe.

    Date Taken: 11.25.2024
    Date Posted: 11.25.2024 14:09
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 944880
    Filename: DOD_110702989
    Length: 01:13:00
    Location: US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    DMA
    all
    Air Force
    AFDW
    DeVoe

