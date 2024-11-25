Keesler News 25 Nov 2024

U.S. Airman 1st Class Devyn Waits and Senior Airman Trenten Walters, both 81st Training Wing public affairs specialists, host the Weekly Update at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Nov. 25, 2024. Walters and Waits recapped the previous week's Combat Readiness Inspection and discussed cooking safety tips for preparing Thanksgiving dinner. They also previewed upcoming events including Wreaths for Biloxi National Cemetery, Christmas in the Park, and the Jingle Bell 5k. (U.S. Air Force video by Jonathan Carter)
