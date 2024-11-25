Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keesler News 25 Nov 2024

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2024

    Video by Jonathan Carter 

    81st Training Wing

    U.S. Airman 1st Class Devyn Waits and Senior Airman Trenten Walters, both 81st Training Wing public affairs specialists, host the Weekly Update at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Nov. 25, 2024. Walters and Waits recapped the previous week's Combat Readiness Inspection and discussed cooking safety tips for preparing Thanksgiving dinner. They also previewed upcoming events including Wreaths for Biloxi National Cemetery, Christmas in the Park, and the Jingle Bell 5k. (U.S. Air Force video by Jonathan Carter)

    Date Taken: 11.25.2024
    Date Posted: 11.25.2024 13:30
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US

    This work, Keesler News 25 Nov 2024, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

