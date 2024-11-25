Keesler News 25 Nov 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airman 1st Class Devyn Waits and Senior Airman Trenten Walters, both 81st Training Wing public affairs specialists, host the Weekly Update at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Nov. 25, 2024. Walters and Waits recapped the previous week's Combat Readiness Inspection and discussed cooking safety tips for preparing Thanksgiving dinner. They also previewed upcoming events including Wreaths for Biloxi National Cemetery, Christmas in the Park, and the Jingle Bell 5k. (U.S. Air Force video by Jonathan Carter)