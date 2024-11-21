Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chapel Reopens on Sheppard Air Force Base

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2024

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing

    After rennovations on the HVAC and fire supression systems team Sheppard celebrated the reopening of the base’s only Chapel.
    Brig. Gen. Paul Filcek, installation commander, and Col. Jeffrey Shulman, 80th FTW commander, were in attendance to cut the ribbon for this significant event hosted by the Chaplain Corps.

