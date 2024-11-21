Chapel Reopens on Sheppard Air Force Base

After rennovations on the HVAC and fire supression systems team Sheppard celebrated the reopening of the base’s only Chapel.
Brig. Gen. Paul Filcek, installation commander, and Col. Jeffrey Shulman, 80th FTW commander, were in attendance to cut the ribbon for this significant event hosted by the Chaplain Corps.
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2024 12:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|944871
|VIRIN:
|241125-F-RR907-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110702788
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
