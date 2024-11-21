Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Happy Thanksgiving from all of us here deployed to the Savannah District in support of Hurricane Helene

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2024

    Video by Orville Collins 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District

    Being away from family and friends during the holidays is never easy, but the opportunity to help others in need makes it worthwhile. From all of us here deployed to the Savannah District in support of Hurricane Helene, we want to wish you a Happy Thanksgiving!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2024
    Date Posted: 11.25.2024 11:50
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 944864
    VIRIN: 241125-A-CM245-1268
    PIN: 1268
    Filename: DOD_110702697
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy Thanksgiving from all of us here deployed to the Savannah District in support of Hurricane Helene, by Orville Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Corps of Engineers
    Thanksgiving
    South Pacific Division
    Savannah District Army Corps of Engineers
    Sacramento District USACE
    HELENE24
    U.S. Army Corps of

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download