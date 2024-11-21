Happy Thanksgiving from all of us here deployed to the Savannah District in support of Hurricane Helene

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Being away from family and friends during the holidays is never easy, but the opportunity to help others in need makes it worthwhile. From all of us here deployed to the Savannah District in support of Hurricane Helene, we want to wish you a Happy Thanksgiving!