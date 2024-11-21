Happy Thanksgiving from all of us here deployed to the Savannah District in support of Hurricane Helene

Being away from family and friends during the holidays is never easy, but the opportunity to help others in need makes it worthwhile. From all of us here deployed to the Savannah District in support of Hurricane Helene, we want to wish you a Happy Thanksgiving!
