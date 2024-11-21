Five Airmen from the 319th Operations Support Squadron conducted a landing zone safety officer exercise with a C-130 Hercules assigned to the Air National Guard 133rd Airlift Wing from Minneapolis St-Paul International Airport, MN, to perform the first landing zone operations at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., Nov. 18, 2024. The LZSO exercise provided certification opportunities for both the 319th OSS and allowed aircrew with the 133rd AW to maintain proficiency hours. LZSOs facilitate agile combat employment capabilities by enabling aircraft to land and depart in austere and degraded environments, on runways less stable than a traditional airfield like dirt, snow or ice. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2024 13:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|944862
|VIRIN:
|241118-F-YU621-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110702687
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|NORTH DAKOTA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 319th OSS Conducts LZSO Training, by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS
