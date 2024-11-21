319th OSS Conducts LZSO Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Five Airmen from the 319th Operations Support Squadron conducted a landing zone safety officer exercise with a C-130 Hercules assigned to the Air National Guard 133rd Airlift Wing from Minneapolis St-Paul International Airport, MN, to perform the first landing zone operations at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., Nov. 18, 2024. The LZSO exercise provided certification opportunities for both the 319th OSS and allowed aircrew with the 133rd AW to maintain proficiency hours. LZSOs facilitate agile combat employment capabilities by enabling aircraft to land and depart in austere and degraded environments, on runways less stable than a traditional airfield like dirt, snow or ice. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)