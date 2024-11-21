Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    319th OSS Conducts LZSO Training

    NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base

    Five Airmen from the 319th Operations Support Squadron conducted a landing zone safety officer exercise with a C-130 Hercules assigned to the Air National Guard 133rd Airlift Wing from Minneapolis St-Paul International Airport, MN, to perform the first landing zone operations at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., Nov. 18, 2024. The LZSO exercise provided certification opportunities for both the 319th OSS and allowed aircrew with the 133rd AW to maintain proficiency hours. LZSOs facilitate agile combat employment capabilities by enabling aircraft to land and depart in austere and degraded environments, on runways less stable than a traditional airfield like dirt, snow or ice. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

    TAGS

    OSS
    Air Traffic Controller
    C-130
    Grand Forks
    319th
    LZSO

