    Miss America Speaks at AOPA STEM Symposium

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Video by Miriam Thurber  

    HQ Air Force Recruiting Service

    Second Lieutenant Madison Marsh, crowned Miss America 2024, presents the keynote address at the AOPA STEM Symposium in Atlanta, Ga., on Nov. 19, 2024. Marsh emphasized that the Air Force does not just prepare you for your job, it prepares you for life as she reflected on her time at the Air Force Academy and her year as active-duty Miss America. (U.S. Air Force video by Miriam Thurber)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.25.2024 11:36
    Location: ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US

    STEM
    USAFA
    Miss America
    keynote speaker
    Madison Marsh

