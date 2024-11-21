Miss America Speaks at AOPA STEM Symposium

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Second Lieutenant Madison Marsh, crowned Miss America 2024, presents the keynote address at the AOPA STEM Symposium in Atlanta, Ga., on Nov. 19, 2024. Marsh emphasized that the Air Force does not just prepare you for your job, it prepares you for life as she reflected on her time at the Air Force Academy and her year as active-duty Miss America. (U.S. Air Force video by Miriam Thurber)