Second Lieutenant Madison Marsh, crowned Miss America 2024, presents the keynote address at the AOPA STEM Symposium in Atlanta, Ga., on Nov. 19, 2024. Marsh emphasized that the Air Force does not just prepare you for your job, it prepares you for life as she reflected on her time at the Air Force Academy and her year as active-duty Miss America. (U.S. Air Force video by Miriam Thurber)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2024 11:36
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|944854
|VIRIN:
|241119-F-PY937-2005
|Filename:
|DOD_110702572
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Miss America Speaks at AOPA STEM Symposium, by Miriam Thurber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.