21st SFS MWD Section partners with the 4th CAB for immersive MWD training

The 21st Security Forces Squadron is committed to ensuring the safety and readiness of personnel at Peterson SFB, Schriever SFB, and Cheyenne Mountain SFS. The Military Working Dog section recently partnered with the 4th Combat Brigade (TAG ON FB) at Fort Carson for a joint combat operation that prepared the MWD handlers for the realities of deployed environments. This training ensuring that the MWD handlers are field-combat ready and capable of operating effectively under pressure.



For the training, the MWDs and their handlers were trained in real-world scenarios, which involved acclimating MWDs to helicopter operations, including loud engines, tight spaces, and in-flight dynamics. It also focused on scenarios such as pressure plate detection, IED searches, and building clearance for potential threats. Special emphasis was placed on developing teamwork between handlers and spotters to ensure 360° situational awareness.



This vital training ensures that 21 SFS defenders and their MWD partners are prepared to operate safely and effectively in the most demanding environments. By identifying threats and safeguarding personnel, these efforts directly contribute to the safety of Peterson SFB, Schriever SFB, and Cheyenne Mountain SFS.



Every operation and collaboration reinforces the commitment of the 21st Security Forces Squadron to remain combat-ready and mission-focused, protecting and defending at home and abroad.