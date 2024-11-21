Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Vigorous, Thanksgiving Greeting

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Vigorous (WMEC 627) wishes everyone a Happy Thanksgiving, Nov. 21, while moored in Portsmouth, Virginia. Vigorous is a 210-foot, Reliance-class medium endurance cutter homeported in Portsmouth. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. j.g. Thomas Gill)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 11.25.2024 11:15
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 944847
    VIRIN: 241121-G-G0100-1002
    Filename: DOD_110702496
    Length: 00:00:06
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    Hometown: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    Virginia
    Thanksgiving
    Portsmouth
    GenericThanksgiving2024
    Thanksgiving2024
    ThanksgivingGreeting2024
    Coast Guard Cutter Vigorous (WMEC 627)

