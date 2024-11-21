All for One and One for All - Joint Base San Antonio Fire and Rescue Immersion

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



We imbedded with Joint Base San Antonio (JBSA) Fire Emergency Service personnel for 48 hours to capture the overall mission and technical proficiency of the busiest fire and rescue unit in the United States Air Force, at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, Oct. 9, 2024.



Their story was captured during JBSA Fire Prevention Week. The community outreach program demonstrates the unit’s commitment to promoting fire safety, connecting with local families, JBSA team members, service members, and protecting the base wide community. These initiatives strengthen community resilience by empowering individuals of all ages with the knowledge and tools to prevent and prepare for both fire, operational, and medical emergencies. (U.S. Air Force Video by Brian G. Rhodes)



Royalty free music through Envato Elements, Inc. and produced by, Anuch, and Wave Beats Music.