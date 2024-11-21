Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    All for One and One for All - Joint Base San Antonio Fire and Rescue Immersion

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    Video by Brian G. Rhodes 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    We imbedded with Joint Base San Antonio (JBSA) Fire Emergency Service personnel for 48 hours to capture the overall mission and technical proficiency of the busiest fire and rescue unit in the United States Air Force, at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, Oct. 9, 2024.

    Their story was captured during JBSA Fire Prevention Week. The community outreach program demonstrates the unit’s commitment to promoting fire safety, connecting with local families, JBSA team members, service members, and protecting the base wide community. These initiatives strengthen community resilience by empowering individuals of all ages with the knowledge and tools to prevent and prepare for both fire, operational, and medical emergencies. (U.S. Air Force Video by Brian G. Rhodes)

    Royalty free music through Envato Elements, Inc. and produced by, Anuch, and Wave Beats Music.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 11.25.2024 11:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 944846
    VIRIN: 241009-F-XZ183-5620
    Filename: DOD_110702456
    Length: 00:05:53
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All for One and One for All - Joint Base San Antonio Fire and Rescue Immersion, by Brian G. Rhodes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Live-fire exercise

    Community Outreach

    Emergency Response training

    Recruit Training

    Department of the Air Force

    Joint Base San Antonio (Lackland Randolph Sam Houston)

    TAGS

    #usairforce #firefighter #rescue #community #DoD #Readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download