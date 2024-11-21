Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Go Army Shout-Out

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2024

    Video by Chelsea Smith 

    Jacksonville Recruiting Battalion

    U.S. Soldiers from the Gainesville Army Recruiting Center in Gainesville, Florida, give a shout-out to the U.S. Army West Point Knights ahead of the Army/Navy game, Nov. 22, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Chelsea Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2024
    Date Posted: 11.25.2024 09:27
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 944833
    VIRIN: 241122-A-XV261-5531
    Filename: DOD_110702217
    Length: 00:00:08
    Location: GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Go Army Shout-Out, by Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download