U.S. Soldiers from the Palatka Army Recruiting Center in Palatka, Florida, give a shout-out to the U.S. Army West Point Knights ahead of the Army/Navy game, Nov. 22, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Chelsea Smith)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2024 09:27
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|944832
|VIRIN:
|241122-A-XV261-4738
|Filename:
|DOD_110702213
|Length:
|00:00:06
|Location:
|PALATKA, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Go Army Shout-out, by Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.