Oregon Guard air crews conduct search and rescue training

Aircrews with the Oregon National Guard conduct search and rescue training with Multnomah County’s youth-led search and rescue program on Nov. 9, 2024, at Rooster Rock State Park in Oregon. The event involved high school students practicing medical evacuation procedures with an Oregon Army National Guard HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter crew. The exercise, designed to familiarize participants with military aviation capabilities and medical procedures, strengthened the partnership between the Oregon National Guard and local communities for real-world rescue operations.



(Produced by U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Christy Van Drunen. Video by Maj. Wayne Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office.)