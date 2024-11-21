Radio Around the Region - 7th Air Force Command Chief

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Jeremiah Ross, 7th Air Force command Chief, discussed his personal journey with mental health and self-care during an interview with American Forces Network Kunsan on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 19, 2024. Chief Ross discussed the importance of Airmen understanding there is no shame in asking for help, developing a work-life balance and shared his own story of prioritizing his mental and physical health. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Erin Currie).
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2024 01:40
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|944816
|VIRIN:
|241125-F-LO539-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110701822
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
