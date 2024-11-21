Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio Around the Region - 7th Air Force Command Chief

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.19.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Erin Currie 

    AFN Kunsan

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Jeremiah Ross, 7th Air Force command Chief, discussed his personal journey with mental health and self-care during an interview with American Forces Network Kunsan on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 19, 2024. Chief Ross discussed the importance of Airmen understanding there is no shame in asking for help, developing a work-life balance and shared his own story of prioritizing his mental and physical health. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Erin Currie).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.25.2024 01:40
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 944816
    VIRIN: 241125-F-LO539-1001
    Filename: DOD_110701822
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Around the Region - 7th Air Force Command Chief, by SrA Erin Currie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    Wolfpack
    8th Fighter Wing
    7th Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download