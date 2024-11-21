Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., ROK complete Airborne training during Freedom Flag 24-1

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.01.2024

    Video by Maj. Kippun Sumner 

    51st Fighter Wing

    With drop zone operations support provided by U.S. Air Force personnel from the 607th Air Support Operations Group, Republic of Korea military personnel assigned to the 13th Special Mission Brigade jump from a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron, Yokota Air Base, Japan, and landed in a drop zone near Seoul Air Base, ROK, Nov. 1, 2024. The bilateral static-line Airborne training was part of Freedom Flag 24-1, a combined flying exercise designed to strengthen relationships and enhance interoperability between U.S. partners and allies in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force video by Maj. Kippun Sumner)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.25.2024 00:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944813
    VIRIN: 241101-F-TY205-1110
    Filename: DOD_110701786
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., ROK complete Airborne training during Freedom Flag 24-1, by Maj. Kippun Sumner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    airdrop
    ROK
    USAF
    SOCKOR
    FF24
    Freedom Flag

