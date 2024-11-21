U.S., ROK complete Airborne training during Freedom Flag 24-1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



With drop zone operations support provided by U.S. Air Force personnel from the 607th Air Support Operations Group, Republic of Korea military personnel assigned to the 13th Special Mission Brigade jump from a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron, Yokota Air Base, Japan, and landed in a drop zone near Seoul Air Base, ROK, Nov. 1, 2024. The bilateral static-line Airborne training was part of Freedom Flag 24-1, a combined flying exercise designed to strengthen relationships and enhance interoperability between U.S. partners and allies in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force video by Maj. Kippun Sumner)