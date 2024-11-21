Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio Around the Region - Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost Interview

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    11.20.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs 

    AFN Tokyo

    U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force Commander, Lieutenant General Stephen Jost, is interviewed on the Japan-wide regional broadcast of Shogo Radio. During the interview, Jost covered everything from his background and priorities to his expectations for service members in Japan.

