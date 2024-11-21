SUBIC BAY, Philippines (Oct. 30, 2024) A team comprised of Sailors from Military Sealift Command Far East and Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific, along with civilian mariners from the USNS Puerto Rico visited the Aningway-Sacatihen school for the Aeta indigenous people of the Philippines in Subic Town to deliver donated items that were collected from the U.S. Navy Community based in Singapore, including Troop 10 of the Boy Scouts of America, Oct. 30, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2024 23:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|944808
|VIRIN:
|241030-N-ED646-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110701695
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Navy Community in Singapore Conducts Community Outreach Event in Subic Town, Philippines, October 30, 2024, by PO2 Moises Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.