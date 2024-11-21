U.S. Navy Community in Singapore Conducts Community Outreach Event in Subic Town, Philippines, October 30, 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SUBIC BAY, Philippines (Oct. 30, 2024) A team comprised of Sailors from Military Sealift Command Far East and Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific, along with civilian mariners from the USNS Puerto Rico visited the Aningway-Sacatihen school for the Aeta indigenous people of the Philippines in Subic Town to deliver donated items that were collected from the U.S. Navy Community based in Singapore, including Troop 10 of the Boy Scouts of America, Oct. 30, 2024.