Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy Community in Singapore Conducts Community Outreach Event in Subic Town, Philippines, October 30, 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHILIPPINES

    10.29.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Moises Sandoval 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    SUBIC BAY, Philippines (Oct. 30, 2024) A team comprised of Sailors from Military Sealift Command Far East and Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific, along with civilian mariners from the USNS Puerto Rico visited the Aningway-Sacatihen school for the Aeta indigenous people of the Philippines in Subic Town to deliver donated items that were collected from the U.S. Navy Community based in Singapore, including Troop 10 of the Boy Scouts of America, Oct. 30, 2024.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2024
    Date Posted: 11.24.2024 23:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 944808
    VIRIN: 241030-N-ED646-2001
    Filename: DOD_110701695
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Community in Singapore Conducts Community Outreach Event in Subic Town, Philippines, October 30, 2024, by PO2 Moises Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Singapore
    Phillipines
    MSCFE
    CTF73

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download