    B-Roll: 15th MEU Concludes Deployment, Returns to Camp Pendleton

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2024

    Video by Pfc. Kenneth Twaddell 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit return to Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California Nov. 24, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU, embarked aboard amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), returned to Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton after a five-month deployment to the Indo-Pacific region in support of regional stability and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Kenneth Twaddell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2024
    Date Posted: 11.24.2024 20:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944799
    VIRIN: 241124-M-EU506-1001
    Filename: DOD_110701587
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Marines, usmcnews, 15th MEU, Homecoming, Deployment, USS Boxer

