B-Roll: BLT 1/5 Arrives Home from Deployment

U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit return from deployment embarked aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California Nov. 23, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU, embarked aboard Boxer, are returning to after a five-month deployment to the Indo-Pacific region in support of regional stability and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Kenneth Twaddell)