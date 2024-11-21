Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    24th MEU (SOC) Thanksgiving Messages

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    11.23.2024

    Video by Cpl. Elton Taylor 

    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC) wish their families and friends happy Thanksgiving while at sea in the Atlantic Ocean, Nov. 23, 2024. The 24th MEU (SOC) and Wasp Amphibious Ready Group are on a scheduled deployment to U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa area of operations to support U.S., Allied and partner interest in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Elton Taylor)

    Date Taken: 11.23.2024
    Date Posted: 11.24.2024 17:19
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    Holiday
    USMCNews
    WSPARG-24thMEU

