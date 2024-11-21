24th MEU (SOC) Thanksgiving Messages

U.S. Marines and Sailors with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC) wish their families and friends happy Thanksgiving while at sea in the Atlantic Ocean, Nov. 23, 2024. The 24th MEU (SOC) and Wasp Amphibious Ready Group are on a scheduled deployment to U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa area of operations to support U.S., Allied and partner interest in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Elton Taylor)
|11.23.2024
|11.24.2024 17:19
|Video Productions
|00:02:19
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
