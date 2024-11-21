24th MEU (SOC) Thanksgiving Messages

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





U.S. Marines and Sailors with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC) wish their families and friends happy Thanksgiving while at sea in the Atlantic Ocean, Nov. 23, 2024. The 24th MEU (SOC) and Wasp Amphibious Ready Group are on a scheduled deployment to U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa area of operations to support U.S., Allied and partner interest in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Elton Taylor)