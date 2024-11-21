Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: VMM-165 (Rein.) Arrives Home From Deployment

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2024

    Video by Sgt. Patrick Katz, Sgt. Aidan Hekker and Cpl. Peyton Kahle

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, touch down aboard Marine Corps Air Station Miramar and Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California Nov. 22, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU, embarked aboard amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), returned to home station after a five-month deployment to the Indo-Pacific region in support of regional stability and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz, Cpl. Peyton Kahle, and Pfc. Kenneth Twaddell)

    Date Taken: 11.22.2024
    Date Posted: 11.23.2024 15:05
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    This work, B-Roll: VMM-165 (Rein.) Arrives Home From Deployment, by Sgt Patrick Katz, Sgt Aidan Hekker and Cpl Peyton Kahle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marines, usmcnews, 15th MEU, Homecoming, Deployment, USS Boxer

