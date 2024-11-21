Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hurricane Helene Relief: USACE Leads Debris Removal Efforts in Georgia

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Video by Orville Collins 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Savannah District contractor crews clear the way for recovery in Montgomery County, Georgia, on November 22, 2024, as part of a massive debris removal operation, with an estimated 1.9 million cubic yards to be removed across 10 FEMA-funded counties.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 11.23.2024 09:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944753
    VIRIN: 241123-A-CM245-1266
    PIN: 1266
    Filename: DOD_110700894
    Length: 00:16:58
    Location: GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Helene Relief: USACE Leads Debris Removal Efforts in Georgia, by Orville Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Corps of Engineers
    USACE Savannah District
    USACE South Pacific Division
    USACE South Atlantic Division
    USACE Sacramento District
    HELENE24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download