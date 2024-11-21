Staff Sgt. Perry Gardner - Holiday Season

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Staff Sgt. Perry Gardner with Allied Forces South Battalion in Naples, Italy, sends merry Christmas to his friends and family in Houston, Texas, and to everyone who is away from home during the holiday season.