    U.S. Soldiers Participate in a Turkey Trot 5k Walk or Run at MKAB

    MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU AIR BASE, ROMANIA

    11.23.2024

    Video by Pfc. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers participate in a 5k ‘Turkey Trot’ run while on rotation at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base (MKAB), Romania, Nov. 23, 2024. The Turkey Trot is an annual tradition held on or around Thanksgiving Day in the United States. The event was hosted by the MKAB Army Morale, Welfare, and Recreation program, which is a quality-of-life program that directly supports readiness by providing a variety of community and soldier activities. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Nathan Arellano Tlacani)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.23.2024
    Date Posted: 11.23.2024 07:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944742
    VIRIN: 241123-A-AQ215-3882
    Filename: DOD_110700830
    Length: 00:03:23
    Location: MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU AIR BASE, RO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Soldiers Participate in a Turkey Trot 5k Walk or Run at MKAB, by PFC Nathan Arellano Tlaczani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Turkey Trot
    Thanksgiving Day
    5k Run
    MWR
    MKAB
    U.S. Army Europe-Africa

