U.S. Soldiers Participate in a Turkey Trot 5k Walk or Run at MKAB

U.S. Soldiers participate in a 5k ‘Turkey Trot’ run while on rotation at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base (MKAB), Romania, Nov. 23, 2024. The Turkey Trot is an annual tradition held on or around Thanksgiving Day in the United States. The event was hosted by the MKAB Army Morale, Welfare, and Recreation program, which is a quality-of-life program that directly supports readiness by providing a variety of community and soldier activities. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Nathan Arellano Tlacani)