AKNG helps replenish Alaska Native community’s food stores during IRT Mission (Maj. Goddard A-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/944736" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soundbite: Alaska Army National Guard Maj. James Goddard, the AKNG Innovative Readiness Training program manager.



Description: Alaska Army National Guardsmen deliver thousands of pounds of frozen meat aboard two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters during an Innovative Readiness Training mission at Toksook Bay, Alaska, Nov. 18, 2024. Two years ago, the community of Toksook Bay, whose population is almost entirely members of the Alaska Native Nunakauyarmiut Tribe living a subsistence lifestyle, lost thousands of pounds of meat that spoiled due to extended power outages caused by Typhoon Merbok flooding. At the request of the Tribe and through the IRT program, the Alaska National Guard transported nearly 14,000 pounds of frozen beef, chicken and pork from JBER to Bethel and then onto the community of Toksook Bay. (Alaska National Guard video by Seth LaCount)