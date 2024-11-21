AKNG helps replenish Alaska Native community’s food stores during IRT Mission (Maj. Goddard A-Roll)

Soundbite: Alaska Army National Guard Maj. James Goddard, the AKNG Innovative Readiness Training program manager.
Description: Alaska Army National Guardsmen deliver thousands of pounds of frozen meat aboard two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters during an Innovative Readiness Training mission at Toksook Bay, Alaska, Nov. 18, 2024. Two years ago, the community of Toksook Bay, whose population is almost entirely members of the Alaska Native Nunakauyarmiut Tribe living a subsistence lifestyle, lost thousands of pounds of meat that spoiled due to extended power outages caused by Typhoon Merbok flooding. At the request of the Tribe and through the IRT program, the Alaska National Guard transported nearly 14,000 pounds of frozen beef, chicken and pork from JBER to Bethel and then onto the community of Toksook Bay. (Alaska National Guard video by Seth LaCount)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2024 19:43
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|944736
|VIRIN:
|241122-Z-SR689-1001
|PIN:
|24112210
|Filename:
|DOD_110700529
|Length:
|00:05:10
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
