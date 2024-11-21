Echos of Iron Men

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





Honoring the legacy of the Iron Men of Metz, "Echoes of Iron Men" reflects on their courage and sacrifice 80 years after the liberation of Metz. Featuring videos from the Battle of Metz and photos from this year’s anniversary celebrations, thanks to Cliff Twaddle and retired CSM Shawn Edwards and a stirring recitation of the poem by Maj. Foley of the 95th Division.