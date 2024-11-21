Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Austin, Fijian Prime Minister Brief Media

    FIJI

    11.22.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III holds a news conference with Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka following a meeting in Fiji, Nov. 22, 2024. This marks the first visit by a U.S. defense secretary to the country

    Date Taken: 11.22.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 18:43
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 944733
    Filename: DOD_110700480
    Length: 00:17:29
    Location: FJ

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

