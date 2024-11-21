U.S. Army Pacific ARMY NAVY 2024 Spirit Video

U.S. Army Pacific presents its 2024 Go Army! Beat Navy spirit video with the theme 'Backed by Strength.' For 128 years, the Army-Navy rivalry has driven both services to new heights, showcasing the teamwork and excellence that define our military. This year’s story features a Navy sailor facing a tough situation backing up and a U.S. Army Pacific soldier stepping up to assist, demonstrating the resilience and cooperation that unify us all. While the rivalry fuels our competitive spirit, it also reminds us of the shared commitment that makes us stronger.
