    U.S. Army Pacific ARMY NAVY 2024 Spirit Video

    UNITED STATES

    11.18.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Pacific presents its 2024 Go Army! Beat Navy spirit video with the theme 'Backed by Strength.' For 128 years, the Army-Navy rivalry has driven both services to new heights, showcasing the teamwork and excellence that define our military. This year’s story features a Navy sailor facing a tough situation backing up and a U.S. Army Pacific soldier stepping up to assist, demonstrating the resilience and cooperation that unify us all. While the rivalry fuels our competitive spirit, it also reminds us of the shared commitment that makes us stronger.

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 19:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 944732
    VIRIN: 241118-A-PE084-9007
    Filename: DOD_110700470
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: US

    This work, U.S. Army Pacific ARMY NAVY 2024 Spirit Video, by SSG Andre Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USARPAC
    ArmyNavy
    U.S. Naval Academy
    United States Military Academy (West Point)
    ARMYNAVY2024
    ArmyNavyGame24

