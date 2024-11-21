U.S. Army Pacific is fired up for the 2024 Army-Navy Game! Join General Ronald P. Clark and the USARPAC team in cheering on our Black Knights as we proudly say, "Go Army, Beat Navy!" Let’s bring the spirit and show them why the Army leads the way! #USARPAC #GoArmy #BeatNavy #ArmyTeam
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2024 19:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|944731
|VIRIN:
|241120-A-YX677-1436
|Filename:
|DOD_110700458
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Pacific Go Army! Beat Navy! 2024 Spirit Video, by SPC Taylor Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.