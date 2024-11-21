Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Pacific Go Army! Beat Navy! 2024 Spirit Video

    UNITED STATES

    11.20.2024

    Video by Spc. Taylor Gray 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Pacific is fired up for the 2024 Army-Navy Game! Join General Ronald P. Clark and the USARPAC team in cheering on our Black Knights as we proudly say, "Go Army, Beat Navy!" Let’s bring the spirit and show them why the Army leads the way! #USARPAC #GoArmy #BeatNavy #ArmyTeam

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 19:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 944731
    VIRIN: 241120-A-YX677-1436
    Filename: DOD_110700458
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: US

    USARPAC
    ArmyNavy
    U.S. Naval Academy
    United States Military Academy (West Point)
    ARMYNAVY2024
    ArmyNavyGame24

