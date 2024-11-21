Kirtland Participates in Operation Christmas Drop

This video showcases Senior Airman Kiersten Fausto, 377th Security Forces Group unit training manager, gathering and packing donations from organizations around Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Nov. 22. This is Team Kirtland's first time participating in Operation Christmas Drop, one of the DOD's longest and largest humanitarian missions. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ruben Garibay)
