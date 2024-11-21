Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg holds Boarding Team Member College

    ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard trainees at this two-week Boarding Team Member College learn maritime law enforcement training, such as defensive tactics and use of force, in Sector St. Petersburg, Florida, Nov. 21-22, 2024. BTM Colleges are traditionally instructed by the unit’s maritime enforcement specialists. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez)

    Date Taken: 11.22.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, US

    law enforcement
    USCG
    Tampa
    St. Petersburg

