Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg holds Boarding Team Member College

Coast Guard trainees at this two-week Boarding Team Member College learn maritime law enforcement training, such as defensive tactics and use of force, in Sector St. Petersburg, Florida, Nov. 21-22, 2024. BTM Colleges are traditionally instructed by the unit’s maritime enforcement specialists. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2024 16:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|944721
|VIRIN:
|241122-G-CX249-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110700315
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
No keywords found.