Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Happy Thanksgiving

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2024

    Video by Katisha Draughn-Fraguada 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Gen. Gary Brito, commanding general, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Harris, TRADOC, wish Soldiers, civilians and family members a Happy Thanksgiving and thank them for being a part of the Army family. (Video by Enterprise Multimedia Center, Fort Eustis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 16:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 944718
    VIRIN: 241122-D-UA321-3025
    Filename: DOD_110700312
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: FORT EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy Thanksgiving, by Katisha Draughn-Fraguada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Thanksgiving
    TRADOC
    Soldiers
    US Army US Army Training and Doctrine Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download