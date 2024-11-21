Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Drones used to call for artillery fire

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith 

    166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute

    The capabilities of the 166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute's 1st and 2nd Battalions melded during a unique artillery live-fire training exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. Nov. 15, 2024. During the exercise, several models of Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), more commonly known as drones, were used to acquire data of targets to be engaged with artillery fire. This data was used to submit a call for fire to instructors and students with 2nd Battalion, who engaged identified targets with artillery fire using M119, M777, and M109A6 howitzers. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)

    Date Taken: 11.22.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 15:58
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Drones used to call for artillery fire, by SFC Shane Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    artillery
    166th Regiment
    call for fire
    SUAS
    166RTI

