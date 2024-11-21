The capabilities of the 166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute's 1st and 2nd Battalions melded during a unique artillery live-fire training exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. Nov. 15, 2024. During the exercise, several models of Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), more commonly known as drones, were used to acquire data of targets to be engaged with artillery fire. This data was used to submit a call for fire to instructors and students with 2nd Battalion, who engaged identified targets with artillery fire using M119, M777, and M109A6 howitzers. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2024 15:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|944715
|VIRIN:
|241122-Z-AM608-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110700239
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Drones used to call for artillery fire, by SFC Shane Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
