Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Searching Documents in AFPIMS

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.22.2024

    Video by Darline Glaus 

    Defense Media Activity - Web.mil

    This is a brief tutorial on how to search for documents in the Shared Media Manager and the File Manager.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 16:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 944713
    VIRIN: 241122-D-BK064-8631
    PIN: 221124
    Filename: DOD_110700216
    Length: 00:06:14
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Searching Documents in AFPIMS, by Darline Glaus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFPIMS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download