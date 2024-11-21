Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Helene Savannah Debris Mission

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Video by Nakeir Nobles 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Mississippi Valley Division

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Savannah District contractor crews clear the way for recovery in counties throughout Georgia, as part of a massive debris removal operation, with an estimated 1.9 million cubic yards to be removed across 10 FEMA-funded counties. (USACE video by Nakeir Nobles)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 15:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944710
    VIRIN: 241121-A-YY505-1234
    Filename: DOD_110700185
    Length: 00:04:10
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US

