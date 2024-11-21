Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines with MASS-1 conduct Distributed Air Support Control training

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2024

    Video by Cpl. David Ornelas-Baeza 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Air Support Squadron (MASS) 1 conducted small-unit Distributed Air Support Control (DASC) training aboard MCAS Cherry Point between 18-22 Nov, 2024. This training event afforded 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) Marines the opportunity to practice establishing air support control centers in contested and distributed environments, to practice reducing digital and physical signatures, and to practice small-unit leadership in a field environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. David Ornelas Baeza)

    Date Taken: 11.22.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 15:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944701
    VIRIN: 241122-M-UJ436-1001
    Filename: DOD_110699994
    Length: 00:04:27
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines with MASS-1 conduct Distributed Air Support Control training, by Cpl David Ornelas-Baeza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MASS-1
    2maw
    DASC
    USMCNews

