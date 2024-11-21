U.S. Marines with Marine Air Support Squadron (MASS) 1 conducted small-unit Distributed Air Support Control (DASC) training aboard MCAS Cherry Point between 18-22 Nov, 2024. This training event afforded 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) Marines the opportunity to practice establishing air support control centers in contested and distributed environments, to practice reducing digital and physical signatures, and to practice small-unit leadership in a field environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. David Ornelas Baeza)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2024 15:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|944701
|VIRIN:
|241122-M-UJ436-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110699994
|Length:
|00:04:27
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Marines with MASS-1 conduct Distributed Air Support Control training, by Cpl David Ornelas-Baeza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.