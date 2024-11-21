U.S. Marines with MASS-1 conduct Distributed Air Support Control training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Air Support Squadron (MASS) 1 conducted small-unit Distributed Air Support Control (DASC) training aboard MCAS Cherry Point between 18-22 Nov, 2024. This training event afforded 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) Marines the opportunity to practice establishing air support control centers in contested and distributed environments, to practice reducing digital and physical signatures, and to practice small-unit leadership in a field environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. David Ornelas Baeza)