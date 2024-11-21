Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska Air Guard transports frozen meat to Bethel for Toksook Bay IRT

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2024

    Video by Dana Rosso 

    Alaska National Guard   

    Alaska Air National Guardsmen transport frozen meat via a 176th Wing HC-130J Combat King during an Innovative Readiness Training mission from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson to Bethel, Nov. 15, 2024. Two years ago, the community of Toksook Bay, whose population is almost entirely members of the Alaska Native Nunakauyarmiut Tribe living a subsistence lifestyle, lost thousands of pounds of meat that spoiled due to extended power outages caused by Typhoon Merbok flooding. At the request of the Tribe and through the IRT program, the Alaska National Guard transported nearly 14,000 pounds of frozen beef, chicken and pork from JBER to Bethel and then onto the community of Toksook Bay.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 14:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944698
    VIRIN: 241115-Z-PB632-1001
    Filename: DOD_110699967
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Hometown: TOKSOOK BAY, ALASKA, US

    TAGS

    Alaska
    IRT
    innovative readiness training
    Alaska National Guard
    176th Wing
    Toksook Bay

