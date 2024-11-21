Alaska Air Guard transports frozen meat to Bethel for Toksook Bay IRT

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Alaska Air National Guardsmen transport frozen meat via a 176th Wing HC-130J Combat King during an Innovative Readiness Training mission from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson to Bethel, Nov. 15, 2024. Two years ago, the community of Toksook Bay, whose population is almost entirely members of the Alaska Native Nunakauyarmiut Tribe living a subsistence lifestyle, lost thousands of pounds of meat that spoiled due to extended power outages caused by Typhoon Merbok flooding. At the request of the Tribe and through the IRT program, the Alaska National Guard transported nearly 14,000 pounds of frozen beef, chicken and pork from JBER to Bethel and then onto the community of Toksook Bay.