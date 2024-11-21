Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GSAB FARP

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Casey Ornelas 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    U.S. Army 3-82 General Support Aviation Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division conducted an aerial gunnery table in conjunction with a forward-arming refuel point exercise at Marine Corps Outlying Field Atlantic, North Carolina, Nov. 15, 2024.

    MCOLF Atlantic is an active outlying landing field operated by Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point to assist operational training in urban environments. With operating units ranging from local law enforcement to sister service branches across the Department of Defense, Cherry Point’s outlying fields serve a vital role in ensuring its users are prepared to meet and defeat a wide array of threats. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Casey Ornelas)

    TAGS

    Joint Training
    GSAB
    82nd Airborne
    DOTMIL
    #MCAS Cherry Point MCOLF Atlantic

