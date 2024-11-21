Fort Cavazos hosts Medical Readiness Command, West, Best Medic Competition, 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/944666" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Medical Readiness Command, West, (MRCW), provide life savings on canines as portion of the MRCW, Best Medic Competition, Nov. 19, 2024, on Fort Cavazos, TX. The Best Medic Competition challenges MRCW's best medical personnel in a simulated operational environment. During the competition, two-soldier teams from each of MRC West’s subordinate commands navigate a challenging series of events that push the competitors’ physical and emergency medical skills to the limits. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Josefina Garcia)