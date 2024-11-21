Fort Cavazos hosts Medical Readiness Command, West, Best Medic Competition, 2024

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Medical Readiness Command, West, (MRCW), provide life savings on canines as portion of the MRCW, Best Medic Competition, Nov. 19, 2024, on Fort Cavazos, TX. The Best Medic Competition challenges MRCW's best medical personnel in a simulated operational environment. During the competition, two-soldier teams from each of MRC West’s subordinate commands navigate a challenging series of events that push the competitors’ physical and emergency medical skills to the limits. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Josefina Garcia)
|11.19.2024
|11.22.2024 14:31
|B-Roll
|944666
|241119-A-JT779-1001
|DOD_110699713
|00:07:05
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|0
|0
