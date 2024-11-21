Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Cavazos hosts Medical Readiness Command, West, Best Medic Competition, 2024

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Video by Spc. Josefina Garcia 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Medical Readiness Command, West, (MRCW), provide life savings on canines as portion of the MRCW, Best Medic Competition, Nov. 19, 2024, on Fort Cavazos, TX. The Best Medic Competition challenges MRCW's best medical personnel in a simulated operational environment. During the competition, two-soldier teams from each of MRC West’s subordinate commands navigate a challenging series of events that push the competitors’ physical and emergency medical skills to the limits. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Josefina Garcia)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 14:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944666
    VIRIN: 241119-A-JT779-1001
    Filename: DOD_110699713
    Length: 00:07:05
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Cavazos hosts Medical Readiness Command, West, Best Medic Competition, 2024, by SPC Josefina Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MRCWBMC2024, Fort Cavazos, III Corps, MRCWBestMedic

