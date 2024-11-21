Maryland State Best Warrior 24 Finale

Best Warrior competitors talk about their experiences during the Maryland State Best Warrior Competition. The Maryland National Guard’s Best Warrior Competition is a multi-day marathon of mental and physical trials, pushing elite service members to their limits. This year’s competition is open to Maryland Army National Guard junior enlisted, non-commissioned officers and commissioned officers with events conducted throughout the state of Maryland. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Tom Lamb).
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2024 13:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|944661
|VIRIN:
|240413-A-HT783-6761
|Filename:
|DOD_110699636
|Length:
|00:04:09
|Location:
|MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
