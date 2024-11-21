Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maryland State Best Warrior 24 Finale

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Lamb 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Best Warrior competitors talk about their experiences during the Maryland State Best Warrior Competition. The Maryland National Guard’s Best Warrior Competition is a multi-day marathon of mental and physical trials, pushing elite service members to their limits. This year’s competition is open to Maryland Army National Guard junior enlisted, non-commissioned officers and commissioned officers with events conducted throughout the state of Maryland. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Tom Lamb).

    Date Taken: 04.13.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 13:51
    Location: MARYLAND, US

