MCCS Hosting the Commanding Officers Tree Lighting Ceremony

Marine Corps Community Services, Quantico will be hosting a Commanding Officers Tree Lighting Ceremony outside the Marine Corps Base Quantico Exchange Parking lot on Dec. 5, 2024. A tree lighting ceremony is a holiday tradition that involves decorating a tree with lights and celebrating the beginning of the holiday season. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Keahi Soomanstanton)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2024 12:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|944658
|VIRIN:
|241118-M-SY821-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110699592
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
