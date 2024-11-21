Staff Sgt. Chandler Holland, a Paladin section chief in 1st Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, speaks on his experience in the M109 Paladin during Dynamic Front on Forward Operating Site Torun, Nov. 21, 2024. Dynamic Front takes place from Nov. 4-24 in Finland, Estonia, Germany, Poland, and Romania, and demonstrates NATO’s ability to share fire missions, target information, and operational graphics from the Arctic to the Black Sea. It increases the lethality of the Alliance through long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multi-national environment, and leverages host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. Dynamic Front includes more than 1,800 U.S. and 3,700 multi-national service members from 28 Allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Julian Winston)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2024 12:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|944657
|VIRIN:
|241122-A-XN888-1441
|Filename:
|DOD_110699580
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|FORWARD OPERATING SITE TORUN, PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The Paladins of the First Team, by SPC Julian Winston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.